Two Transported with Injuries After Motor Vehicle Collision in California

On Sunday, December 10, 2023, at approximately 9:18 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Oak Crest Road in California, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one possibly trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved with no entrapment.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated two patients and transported both to an area hospital with injuries beleived to be non-life-threatening.

Police responded to investigate the collision.

