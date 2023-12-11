House Fire in Lusby Under Investigation, Neighbors and Firefighters Save Three Dogs, One Dog Perished in Blaze

On Sunday, December 10, 2023, at approximately 4:35 p.m., firefighters from Calvert and St. Mary’s County responded to 1395 Gregg Drive in Lusby, for the reported house on fire with animals trapped.

The owner/occupant is identified as Emad Dides, with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $250,000.00

Smoke alarms were present but not activated, no fire alarm/sprinkler systems were in the residence.

Over 45 firefighters from Calvert, St. Mary’s and Charles County responded and controlled the fire in under one hour.

The fire started in a bedroom and the cause remains under investigation. The fire was discovered by an occupant of the home. She then alerted other occupants in the home.

There were no injures as a result of the fire; however, one dog perished. The occupants were displaced as a result of the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.



Dispatchers advised they received multiple 911 calls reported fire showing from the residence with occupants and neighbors attemepted to remove trapped animals.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story residence with fire through the roof with all occupants reportedly out of the residence.

Firefighters made entry into the house with multiple attack lines and began a primary search. Crews removed multiple dogs which were placed into a neighbors fenced in yard.

No injuries were reported. One dog is missing. At least 3 dogs were saved from the residence.

