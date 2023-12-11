No Students Injured After School Bus Involved in Mechanicsville Motor Vehicle Collision

December 11, 2023

On Monday, December 11, 2023, at approximately 9:21 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a school bus.

911 callers reported at least 4 vehicles involved.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one vehicle into the side of a school bus which was occupied 5 times.

All bus occupants reported no injuries.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.




This entry was posted on December 11, 2023 at 9:41 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Education, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Accident Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.