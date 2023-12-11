No Students Injured After School Bus Involved in Mechanicsville Motor Vehicle Collision

On Monday, December 11, 2023, at approximately 9:21 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a school bus.

911 callers reported at least 4 vehicles involved.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one vehicle into the side of a school bus which was occupied 5 times.

All bus occupants reported no injuries.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

