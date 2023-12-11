Independent Investigations Division Investigating Fatal Crash in Anne Arundel County

UPDATE 12/11/2023: The vehicle was identified as a 2011 Infiniti G37, with the operator suffering life-threatening injuries identified as Meziah Johnson age 23 of Baltimore, Maryland. The passenger died of his injuries and is identified as Damione Gardner, age 22 of Baltimore, Maryland

12/8/2023: The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Pasadena, Maryland, in the early morning hours of Thursday, December 7, 2023.

An initial review of evidence indicates that a 4-door sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed on the Stoney Creek drawbridge. The vehicle’s front lights were turned off.

Two Anne Arundel County Police Department patrol vehicles followed seconds behind the sedan, both traveling at high rates of speed without their emergency lights activated.



Shortly after the sedan and officers left the bridge, the sedan crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Fort Smallwood and Bar Harbor Roads at approximately 12:06 a.m.

The passenger in the vehicle, an adult man, was pronounced dead on scene. The driver, also an adult man, was transported with life-threatening injuries to an area hospital.

None of the officers were injured.

The IID is investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the IID at (410) 576-7070 or by email at [email protected].

The IID will generally release the names of involved officers within two business days of being notified of the incident, though that period may be extended if there is a specific reason to believe that an officer’s safety is at risk.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department notified the IID of this incident on December 8 and is in communication with our investigators.

The two Anne Arundel County Police patrol vehicles were not equipped with dashboard cameras. The involved officers were wearing body-worn cameras. The Independent Investigations Division will generally release body camera footage within 20 business days of an incident. There may be situations where more than 20 business days is necessary, including if investigators need more time to complete witness interviews, if there are technical delays caused by the need to shield the identities of civilian witnesses, or to allow family members to view the video before it is released to the public.