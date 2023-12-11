Sports Wagering Contributes $3.2 Million to the State During November 2023

Maryland’s 13 retail and 12 mobile sportsbooks that operated during November 2023 combined to generate $3,199,529 in contributions to the state. Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

November’s statewide handle of $550,716,329 was Maryland’s largest single-month total, surpassing the $497,121,656 wagered in December of 2022. Mobile handle accounted for 96.8% of the total in November at $533,276,787. Mobile wagering delivered $3,052,509 in contributions to the state during November, while retail sportsbooks contributed $147,020.

A detailed summary of each sportsbook’s November 2023 results, including handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win, and contribution to the state, along with a summary of statewide handle and hold by sport is included in the attached chart and available for download at mdgaming.com.

Here are the statewide sports wagering totals for November 2023:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)

Retail: $17,439,542 (includes $16,016 in free promotional wagers)

Mobile: $533,276,787 (includes $28,649,664 in free promotional wagers)

Combined: $550,716,329

Prizes (Winnings paid to players)

Retail: $16,307,928

Mobile: $492,779,418

Combined: $509,087,346

Hold (Handle less prizes paid)

Retail: $1,131,614 (6.5%)

Mobile: $40,497,369 (7.6%)

Combined: $41,628,982 (7.6%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts)

Retail: $980,134

Mobile: $20,350,060

Combined: $21,330,194

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the Taxable Win)

Retail: $147,020

Mobile: $3,052,509

Combined: $3,199,529

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021:

Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $46,253,210

Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $2,708,307

Maryland’s sports wagering market launched with five retail locations in December 2021. The first seven mobile sportsbooks launched in November 2022. As of the end of November 2023, there were 13 retail locations and 12 mobile operators. Additional retail locations and mobile sportsbooks are expected to launch in the near future.

About Maryland Lottery and Gaming: Maryland Lottery and Gaming operates the Maryland Lottery and is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s casinos and sports wagering program. In its regulatory role, the agency provides direction and guidance to casino and sports wagering operators on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino and sports wagering operations, monthly financial reports are posted on mdgaming.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or visiting mdgamblinghelp.org