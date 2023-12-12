No Injuries Reported After White Plains Residence is Destroyed During Early Morning Fire, Cause Remains Under Investigation

On Friday, December 8, 2023, at approximately 4:21 a.m., over 40 firefighters from Charles County responded to 4210 JK Rowling Court in White Plains, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from the 2 story residence

Firefighters controlled the fire in approximately 30 minutes and operated on the scene for over 3 hours.



The owner/occupant is identified as Regina Ford with the loss of structure and contents valued at $375,000.00

Smoke alarms and spinkler systems were present and activated.

A resident of the dwelling was alerted to the fire by the smell of smoke in the home prior to the smoke detectors activating. All occupants escaped without injury.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The area of origin was deemed to be the garage.

Additional firefighters from Charles, St. Mary’s and Prince George’s County responded to assist or provide fill ins

All photos courtesy of the Waldorf and La Plata Volunteer Fire Departments.

