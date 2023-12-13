Two Injured After Driver Reportedly Runs Red Light in California

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at approximately 7:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and MacArthur Boulevard in California, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway involved in a T-bone style collision.

Firefighters found the passenger of the SUV was trapped inside and requested a medic and an additional rescue squad.

Five firefighters on Rescue Engine 92 began extricating the adult female and freed her from the vehicle in under 10 minutes.

Emergency medical personnel transported the adult female patient to an area hospital with injuries to the head and upperbody.

The operator of the Dodge Charger received traffic citations on the scene and was transported to an area hospital.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Barrack responded and handled the crash investigation.

One witness reported the SUV and a second uninvolved vehicle had a green turn arrow and was in the middle of turning from Southbound Three Notch Road onto Millstone Landing Road when the Dodge Charger ran the Northbound solid red traffic signal and struck the SUV.

