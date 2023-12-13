St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – December 12, 2023

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) welcomed a very special guest to open their business meeting. Santa stopped by St. Mary’s County to wish our entire community a joyous holiday season!

The CSMC then proceeded with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda. The CSMC then held a Public Hearing on the proposed amendment to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Approved the FY2025 grant submission for the State Aid for Police Protection program.

Approved the Ground Lease Agreement with Crown Atlantic Company, LLC.

Received an update on local broadband connectivity.

Approved the FY2024 Program Open Space funding award for the Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan, the Dog Park Project, and the Skate Park Project.

Approved the budget amendment/transfer of $300,000 from the Commissioner’s Reserve to the Department of Land Use & Growth Management for consultant services to update the St. Mary’s County Comprehensive Plan.

Accepted the Maryland CORPS Service Year Option Grant award.

Approved the employment contract for the Chief of EMS Services Career Operations.

Approved the agreement with Everside Health Center.

After closed session, the CSMC reconvened for a Budget Work Session (BWS).

The next CSMC business meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 9 a.m.