Children and Teen Grief Program Returns to Maryland Therapeutic Riding

When Chesapeake Life Center’s Phoenix Rising Group gathers this winter, they’ll be joined by equine friends, too. That’s because the group for grieving children and teens will spending a Saturday afternoon at Maryland Therapeutic Riding, 1141 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, Maryland.

Horses are incredibly sensitive to human emotions and their emotional intelligence can be a helpful tool in one’s journey through grief. No horse experience is needed, and all activities are unmounted.

Phoenix Rising meets quarterly to provide children ages 6 to 18 the opportunity to come together to socialize and feel supported in their grief. Groups are divided by age and grade level based on enrollment. Understanding that grief has no timeline, this quarterly program is open to everyone, no matter when your loss took place.

The session will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 24 and the cost is $25. Registration is required and on a first-come, first-served basis. You can register by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing [email protected].

Visit www.hospicechesapeake.org/events for a complete listing of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children.