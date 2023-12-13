House Fire in Nanjemoy Under Investigation, No Injuries Reported

December 13, 2023

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at approximately 11:05 p.m., firefighters responded to 3235 Naomi Place in Nanjemoy, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 1-story single family residence with fire showing.

40 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in under 30 minutes.

Owner/occupant is identified as Amelious Atwater with the estimated loss of structure and contents valued at $125,000.00

No injuries were reported. Smoke alarms were present and activated.

The fire was discovered by the homes occupant which started on the front porch. The cause and investigation is ongoing.

Firefighters from Charles and St. Mary’s County responded to assist or provide fill ins.

This entry was posted on December 13, 2023 at 2:52 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.