State Revitalization Program Awards To Bring $470,000 to Community Development Projects in Southern Maryland

The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) has announced that Southern Maryland counties have received a combined $470,000 through the state’s seven State Revitalization Programs for five projects and activities that promote community development and economic growth.

“To win the decade, we must be intentional about building sustainable, vibrant communities that lift all Marylanders,” said Gov. Moore. “These investments will support local and county leaders in their vital work to drive economic growth and create stronger pathways to prosperity in all parts of the state. Together, we will continue to revitalize our communities and reveal Maryland’s full potential.”

The seven programs will support revitalization and redevelopment projects and activities including: business expansion and retention; façade and streetscape improvements; homeownership and home rehabilitation incentives; commercial improvement programs; community facilities; mixed-use development, and demolition activities.

Projects in Charles, St. Mary’s, and Calvert counties were awarded. To view the full list, click here.

Some of these projects include:

Predevelopment of the old Prince Frederick Armory Building into an open-air multi-use community pavilion in the heart of Prince Frederick Town Center (Calvert County);

Continued implementation of minor improvements to properties within the downtown business district of Leonardtown to help strengthen the local businesses and economy (St. Mary’s County);

And to complete infrastructure and renovations for the Maryland Technology Center (Charles County).

“DHCD is proud to support our local partners in Southern Maryland in their efforts to build stronger communities, create loveable places, and invest in Maryland’s future,” said DHCD Secretary Jake Day. “Each of these 5 projects plays a key role in our revitalization efforts and aligns with Moore-Miller Administration priorities.”

The Fiscal Year 2024 State Revitalization Program awards include 219 projects, awarded a total $63.7 million. Projects in 23 of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions received awards through one or more of the programs. For a full list of awards, visit FY24 State Revitalization Program Awards.