School Resource Officer Recovers Knife from Student After Altercation at Thomas Stone High School

On Wednesday, December 12, 2023, at 12:17 p.m., two students at Thomas Stone High School were involved in a verbal altercation.

The school resource officer and school staff were able to keep the students separated; however, one student pushed through and ran toward the other student.

A third student got involved in the altercation and additional police officers were called to the school.

The three involved students were separated and a knife was recovered from one of the students. The students were charged on a juvenile offense report with disruption of school activities.

The student with the knife was also charged with a weapons violation. The students were released to their parents and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Payne at 301-609-3282 ext. 0452.