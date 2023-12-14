One Killed, Two Others Seriously Injured After Head-on Collision in Anne Arundel County

On December 13, 2023, at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers responded to a traffic crash in the area of Solomons Island Road near Owensville Sudley Road in Harwood.

The investigation would reveal that a 2019 Ford Escape was traveling southbound on Solomons Island Road when it crossed the centerline and struck a 2013 Ford Fiesta head-on that was traveling northbound on Solomons Island Road.



The driver of the Ford Fiesta sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

A passenger in the Ford Fiesta sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The driver of the Ford Escape sustained serious injuries and was also taken to an area hospital. The Traffic Safety Section is investigating this crash.

Vehicle 1 is identified as a 2019 Ford Escape driven by Anthony Michael Filippelli, age 32 of Edgewater, Maryland. He suffered serious injuries

Vehicle 2 is identified as a 2013 Ford Fiesta driven by Stephen Lee Horodyski age 68 of Edgewater who suffered fatal injuries.

The occupant Sara Louise Winter, age 66 of Gambrills, Maryland suffered life-threatening injuries.