Police Arrest Lexington Park Man – Recover Drugs and Gun

December 14, 2023
Daven A. Williams, 38 of Lexington Park

Daven A. Williams, 38 of Lexington Park

On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, Detectives from the Vice/Narcotics Unit, with support from the Criminal Intelligence Unit, Special Operations Division, and Patrol Division of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, executed search warrants on a residence in the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. During the search, narcotics suspected to be cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and psilocybin were recovered along with a scale and packaging materials. A loaded weapon was also recovered in the residence.

The resident of the apartment, Daven A. Williams, 38 of Lexington Park, was apprehended without incident a short time later at a nearby business and charged with multiple counts of Possession: CDS – Not Cannabis, Possession with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm in Relation to Drug Trafficking Crimes.

Mr. Williams is in custody at the St. Mary’s County Adult Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.


Daven A. Williams, 38 of Lexington Park

Daven A. Williams, 38 of Lexington Park

This entry was posted on December 14, 2023 at 12:43 pm and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.