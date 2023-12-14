St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services Introduces EMS Chief Thomas Raley

Introducing our EMS Chief Thomas “Tom” Raley

Raley has been acting as our EMS Chief since January 2023. He also served as a Medical Duty Officer for our Career EMS before his promotion. He has over two decades of experience as a paramedic and an instructor.

When Tom is not working EMS, he’s busy keeping up with his farm. Tom and his wife Julie have three children who are all active participants in 4-H.

He is a hard-working paramedic and father who is passionate about what he does every day.

“I am excited to have Tom accept the position with the Department of Emergency Services as the EMS Chief. His professionalism and dedication will be invaluable to the citizens and volunteer departments of St. Mary’s County” Deputy Director of St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services Gerald Gardiner said.

