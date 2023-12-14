St. Mary’s County Public Schools and Offices Closed to the Public During Winter Break

All St. Mary’s County Public Schools and Offices will be closed to the public from Monday, December 18, 2023, through Monday, January 1, 2024.
All schools and offices will reopen on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
