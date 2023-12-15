Police in Charles County Seeking Suspect in Connection With Violating Probation

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Warrant Unit and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force are requesting assistance with locating Robert Paxton Eakins, age 28.

Eakins is wanted for violating his probation relating to an armed robbery. Eakins is 6’2”, 160 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He has ties to Prince George’s County, MD.

Anyone with information about Eakins’ whereabouts should contact PFC Rickard at 301-609-3282 ext. 0660.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to the arrest of Eakins.