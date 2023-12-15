Police in Charles County Seeking Whereabouts of Suspect Wanted in Connection with Multiple Crimes

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Warrant Unit and the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force are requesting assistance with locating Brandon Gerald Jernigan, age 38, of Jackson, Mississippi, who has a warrant on file charging him with armed robbery, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, handgun violations, and other related charges.

Jernigan is 5’7”, weighs about 160 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. He has ties to Jackson, Mississippi; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Baltimore City; Prince George’s County and Charles County Maryland.

Anyone with information about Jernigan’s whereabouts should contact PFC Rickard at 301-609-3282 ext. 0660.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to the arrest of Jernigan.