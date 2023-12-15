One Transported with Minor Injuries After Rollover Collision in California

On Thursday, December 14, 2023, at approximately 12:33 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of FDR Boulevard and St. Andrews Church Road in California, for a serious motor vehicle collision with one overturned and one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved with one SUV on its roof with the operator confined in the vehicle.

Firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department removed the occupant in under 10 minutes.

Emergency medical personnel transported the adult male patient to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The adult female in the second vehicle was evaluated and denied transport.

Witnesses who remained on the scene told police the SUV was on St. Andrew’s Church Road and had a green arrow to make a left turn onto FDR, the sedan was on St. Andrew’s Church Road making a right onto FDR when they two vehicles struck. The SUV struck the curb and a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn. No serious injuries were reported.

