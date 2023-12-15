Maryland Forest Service Awards 52 Fire Departments with Assistance Grants for 2023

Funding provided to 52 volunteer fire departments in 17 counties

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Forest Service awarded Volunteer Fire Assistance (VFA) grants to 52 volunteer fire departments across the state to enhance wildland fire protection in rural communities.

For 2023, the Maryland Forest Service awarded grant funds totaling $149,325 in match funding for $390,502 in total project costs. Generally the grants cover 50 percent of project cost, with a maximum grant award of $3,500 per department. The grants include federal funding provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

Wildland firefighting projects and purchases that receive awards include personal protective equipment, fire hoses and related equipment, power tools such as chainsaws or leaf blowers, fire engines and pumping units, utility and all-terrain vehicles, and certain types of training.

2023 VFA grant recipients by county, along with the grant amount and total project cost in parentheses. (Full list of 2023 awards can be found here – includes all 52 volunteer fire departments in 17 counties)

Calvert County

Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department

$2,933

($5,865.38)

Charles County

Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services

$3,500

($38,229.94)

Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department

$1,410

($2,819)

Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department

$3,500

($7,000)

St. Mary’s County

Ridge Volunteer Fire Department

$3,493

($6,985)