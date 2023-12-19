Waldorf Ford Mechanic Flown to Burn Center After Gasoline Fire

December 19, 2023

On Friday, December 15, 2023, at 10:04 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the Waldorf Ford located at 2440 Crain Highway in Waldorf, for a burn victim.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a mechanic was working on a vehicle when a gasoline fire occurred.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested to land nearby due to the patients injuries.

Medics advised the patient suffered 1st degree burns to the face and 2nd degree burns to the arms and chest.

Trooper 7 transported the adult male area burn center.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was notified of the incident.

This entry was posted on December 19, 2023 at 5:00 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.