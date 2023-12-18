Police Investigating Head-on Collision in Charlotte Hall That Injures Three

On Friday, December 15, 2023, at approximately 11:38 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Travelled Lane in Charlotte Hall, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries and one vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch to find a head-on collision with a sedan on fire.

Firefighters found no entrapment and four patients to be evaluated.

Two patients were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

One patient refused transport. One patient was transported by ambulance to Washington Hospital Center.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of ScanMD.org

