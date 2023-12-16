Lexington Park Ford Hosting Holiday Extravaganza This Tuesday! December 19th, 2023

Lexington Park Ford Lincoln is bringing you some holiday cheer for our first ever HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA!!
Hours of festive fun, Tuesday, December 19, 2023, from 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.!
Get your pictures with Santa and/or the Grinch, take a wagon ride with Suttler Post Clydesdales, check out STAR 98.3 T-Bone & Heather and maybe you can be on the radio, PLUS food trucks to fill your bellies!
- Cousins Maine Lobster
- Wildewood BBQ Company
- Sweet Street Donuts
- Rita’s Italian Italian Ice
There is even a North Pole mailbox to drop those letters to Santa!
Event is held at the new Ford Dealersship located at 22659 Three Notch Road in California.