See the Budweiser Clydesdales in North Beach on Monday, December 18, 2023

NEW DATE & TIME DUE TO RAIN FORECAST: Join us Monday, December 18, 2023 for a spectacular showcase of the Budweiser Clydesdales as they parade around the Town of North Beach starting at 5 pm.

You will have an opportunity to see the Clydesdales Team as they park on Bay Avenue in front of the town Christmas tree. This is the perfect occasion to take photos, experience the majesty of these iconic horses, and create cherished memories.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of a heartwarming moment as deserving recipients are awarded scholarships from Folds of Honor.

Additionally, be treated to a special appearance by members of the Washington Commanders entertainment team, the Command Force.

As a nod to tradition, the Clydesdales Team will also carry on the legacy by delivering beer to various restaurants in town, just as they did in the past.

Join us for this unique blend of holiday magic, community spirit, and the iconic Clydesdales making their mark on North Beach!

