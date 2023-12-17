Firefighters Respond to “Controlled Burn” That Spread to Vacant 2-Story Residence in La Plata

December 17, 2023

On Saturday, December 16, 2023, at approximately 12:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the area of Old Franklin Road and Mason Springs Road in La Plata, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to advise a vacant 2-story residence was fully engulfed in flames which started from a controlled burn which was a pile of brush.

Incident command placed all responding units in service and remained on the scene for a short period of time to investigate.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Forestry Division was requested to make contact with incident command and the homeowners.

Firefighters advised the structure collapsed and was allowing it to burn.

No injuries were reported.


