One Injured After Rollover Collision with Entrapment in Indian Head

December 19, 2023

On Sunday, December 17, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Mt. Aventine Road, for a motor vehicle collision with one overturned and one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and on its side with the operator trapped.

Firefighters from Bryans Road, Potomac Heights and NDW worked together to stabilize the vehicle and removed one occupant. Crews operated for approximately 35 mins.




