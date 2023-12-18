No Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Collision in California

December 17, 2023

On Sunday, December 17, 2023, at approximately 3:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of St. Andrews Church Road and FDR Boulevard in California, for a motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle into the woods with two trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single pickup truck off the roadway into the wooded with both occupants out of the vehicle.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated both patients who later denied transport.

All fire and rescue personnel returned to service within 30 minutes.

 

