Fire Marshal and Police Investigating Suspected Hate Crime and Arson at Cemetary

On Saturday, December 16, 2023, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers, along with an investigator from the Fire Marshal’s office, responded for an arson at the Saints Rest Cemetery located at 7310 Ridge Road in Hanover.

The investigation revealed an unknown person or persons set fire to a sign on the cemetery property, causing damage to the sign.

The cemetery is operated by the Saint Mark United Methodist Church in Hanover. The reporting person believes this was a targeted incident, biased by hate because the cemetery predominantly serves the African-American Community.

Western District detectives are investigating in coordination with the Anne Arundel County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 410-222-6155. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700