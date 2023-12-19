Student Found in Possession of Vape, Taser, and Pepper Spray at Thomas Stone High School

On December 18, 2023, at 9:50 a.m., students were observed vaping in a school bathroom at Thomas Stone High School.

Administrators found a small group of students in possession of a vape. One of the students also had a Taser and pepper spray.

The contraband was recovered by the school resource officer from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

The students face charges as well as disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools.

The students were released to a parent.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Payne at 301-609-3282 ext. 0452.

The investigation is ongoing.