UPDATE: Southern Maryland Firefighters Respond to Virginia to Assist During Devastating Church Fire

UPDATE: Additional photos added.

12/19/2023: On Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at approximately 7:12 a.m., firefighters in multiple jurisdictions in Virginia responded to 2961 Kings Highway in Oak Grove, for the reported church on fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within 3 minutes of dispatch to find fire showing from multiple sides of the structure.

At 7:48 a.m., evacuation tones were sounded and operations were determined to be exterior only.

Incident command requested additional units from King George, Dahlgren, Charles, St. Mary’s and other jurisdictions to assist on the scene or to provide fill ins to unmanned stations.

Crews from Leonardtown, Mechanicsville, Seventh District, NDW Dahlgren personnel from Station 28 are currently providing assistance and fill ins as crews continue to battle the fire.



Wikipedia lists St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, circa 1849, is an Episcopal church located in historic Oak Grove, Westmoreland County, Virginia.

Originally named Appomattox, the current Washington Parish was established in 1653 by early settlers to the Virginia colonies. The existing sanctuary building is Gothic Revival style brick. The vestry room, recept and single round Agnus Dei stained glass window were added in 1860. An exposed cross-beamed ceiling and roof were built in 1882–1883

The church was scheduled to have their 175th anniversary in May of 2024

St. Peter’s, Oak Grove, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2004.

Learn more of the church’s history from the Northern Neck of Virginia Historical Society by clicking here.

All photos courtesy of NDW Dahlgren, the Mechanicsville, Seventh District, Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Departments.

