Second District Firefighters Respond to Dumpster Fire at Take It Easy Campground

On Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at 3:45 p.m., six firefighters from the Second District Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of 45285 Take It Easy Rach Road in Callaway, for the reported outside fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from the dumpster with a property manager using a tractor to dump water into the dumpster.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 5 minutes and operated on the scene for approximately 15 minutes.

No injuries reported. Fire is not under investigation and contained to the dumpster.

