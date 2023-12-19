Police Seeking Identity of Suspect Who Stole Cartons of Cigarettes

Press release posted by SMCSO on December 15, 2023: On Thursday, October 12, 2023, at around 8:10 p.m., the person depicted in this photo entered the Wawa Convenience Store in Charlotte Hall, MD.

Subsequently, the individual approached the counter, went behind it, took three cartons of cigarettes, and left the store. The suspect is described as a middle-aged white male with a noticeable balding spot.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about the identity and whereabouts of this person.

Community members with information about this suspect or about this incident are asked to contact Deputy John Gardiner at [email protected] or 301-475-4200, ext. 8150. Please reference case number 57306-23.