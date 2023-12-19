Ribbon Cutting Announced for the St. Mary’s County Mobile Library on Tuesday, January 9, 2024

St. Mary’s County Library and the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are excited to announce the upcoming ribbon cutting ceremony for the Mobile Library.

Community members are welcome to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 1 p.m. at the Leonardtown Library & Garvey Senior Activity Center, located at 23630 Hayden Farm Ln in Leonardtown, to celebrate this new resource for our community.

“We have been anxiously awaiting the delivery of our new mobile library, and hope the community is as excited as we are to officially get it out on the road,” said Commissioner President, James Randy Guy. “The mobile library will serve as a gateway to knowledge and services that will meet our residents where they are!”

“We are grateful to the Institute of Museum and Library Services, Maryland State Library, the State of Maryland, many generous donors, and of course St. Mary’s County government for funding the mobile library and its staff,” said Michael Blackwell, St. Mary’s County Library Director. “We are excited to extend great library services to meet people where there is need.”

RSVPs are appreciated by January 5, 2024, to ensure we have enough seating, handouts, and refreshments available for attendees. RSVPs and inquiries may be directed the Public Information Office via email to [email protected] or by phone at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1340.

For more information about the St. Mary’s County Library, please visit: www.stmalib.org