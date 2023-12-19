Maryland Deer Hunters Conclude Successful Fall Firearm Season

Hunters take 28,236 deer during two-week season

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that hunters harvested 28,236 deer during the two-week firearm season from Nov. 25 through Dec. 9. The firearms season harvest was 3% lower than last year’s official count of 29,160 deer.

“Firearm hunting for deer continues to be our most popular season,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “The season enables many hunters to put much needed venison in the freezer and it helps significantly with managing the state’s deer population.”

Hunters reported taking 12,002 antlered deer during the two-week season, which was similar to last year’s official total of 12,018. The antlerless harvest decreased 5% from 17,142 last year to 16,234 this year. Sika deer represented 501 of the total antlered harvest and 589 of the total antlerless harvest and was up 12% overall.

More than 2,700 deer were taken on the two Sundays during the season, representing nearly 10% of the total harvest. Deer hunting on Sunday is currently permitted on select Sundays in 20 of 23 counties.

Hunters in Region A — Allegany, Garrett, and western Washington counties — reported taking 2,564 antlered and 1,414 antlerless deer (down 3% and 8%, respectively). In the remainder of the state, hunters reported taking 9,438 antlered and 14,820 antlerless deer. The antlered harvest increased 1% while the antlerless harvest decreased 5%.

Modern firearm deer season opens again on January 5, 2024, in deer management region B. Maryland’s muzzleloader deer hunting season reopened on December 16th and run through Dec. 30th, 2023.

Maryland Reported Harvest for the Two-Week Firearm Season



Antlered Antlerless Total County 2022 2023 % Change 2022 2023 % Change 2022 2023 % Change Allegany 968 856 -11.6 638 485 -24.0 1,606 1,341 -16.5 Anne Arundel 193 202 4.7 268 224 -16.4 461 426 -7.6 Baltimore 493 443 -10.1 753 733 -2.7 1,246 1,176 -5.6 Calvert 173 185 6.9 299 303 1.3 472 488 3.4 Caroline 403 397 -1.5 986 846 -14.2 1,389 1,243 -10.5 Carroll 1,035 1,063 2.7 1,484 1,462 -1.5 2,519 2,525 0.2 Cecil 420 406 -3.3 743 715 -3.8 1,163 1,121 -3.6 Charles 381 360 -5.5 479 505 5.4 860 865 0.6 Dorchester whitetail 356 341 -4.2 632 625 -1.1 988 966 -2.2 sika 395 430 8.9 469 531 13.2 864 961 11.2 Frederick 1,257 1,218 -3.1 1,667 1,590 -4.6 2,924 2,808 -4.0 Garrett 1,301 1,405 8.0 736 805 9.4 2,037 2,210 8.5 Harford 371 328 -11.6 667 590 -11.5 1,038 918 -11.6 Howard 213 175 -17.8 305 321 5.2 518 496 -4.2 Kent 358 465 29.9 921 774 -16.0 1,279 1,239 -3.1 Montgomery 385 308 -20.0 513 451 -12.1 898 759 -15.5 Prince George’s 189 184 -2.6 278 233 -16.2 467 417 -10.7 Queen Anne’s 417 413 -1.0 828 820 -1.0 1,245 1,233 -1.0 St. Mary’s 261 255 -2.3 339 381 12.4 600 636 6.0 Somerset whitetail 291 300 3.1 608 561 -7.7 899 861 -4.2 sika 6 8 * 6 5 * 12 13 * Talbot 298 279 -6.4 649 657 1.2 947 936 -1.2 Washington 1,014 979 -3.5 941 872 -7.3 1,955 1,851 -5.3 Wicomico whitetail 368 434 17.9 833 804 -3.5 1,201 1,238 3.1 sika 48 62 * 51 53 * 99 115 * Worcester whitetail 423 505 19.4 1,047 888 -15.2 1,470 1,393 -5.2 sika 1 1 * 2 0 * 3 1 * Total 12,018 12,002 -0.1 17,142 16,234 -5.3 29,160 28,236 -3.2 *Small sample size