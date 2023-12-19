Community Survey Invites Continued Resident Feedback to Improve Calvert County Services

Calvert County residents have a unique opportunity to shape their county government services by participating in the latest community survey.

This survey continues the county’s commitment to understanding residents’ priorities and concerns regarding county services and overall quality of life.

The current survey, available at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Survey, asks residents to rate their experience with different aspects of life in Calvert County.

Residents who have participated in previous surveys are strongly encouraged to respond again. The latest survey includes a section with new questions that reflect our evolving priorities and initiatives. Continuous feedback is invaluable in helping county officials and staff to identify and address community concerns, strengths and areas needing improvement.

These responses have been instrumental in guiding county officials and staff to enhance existing services and develop new programs. Since launching the first survey, county staff have made strides in enhancing services, particularly in areas that scored lower in previous surveys:

Permit Process: To improve the permitting process, the county has launched an online portal for greater convenience and efficiency. The new portal has decreased the average time to review permits from 62 days to less than 26 days.

To improve the permitting process, the county has launched an online portal for greater convenience and efficiency. The new portal has decreased the average time to review permits from 62 days to less than 26 days. Public Transportation: Staff has updated transportation route maps and conducted education and outreach, including a transportation survey, to better meet community needs.

Survey responses are confidential and anonymous; however, a respondent may choose to share their email address if they wish to receive updates about future surveys. The survey will not collect an individual’s name, address or any other identifying information.

Calvert County Government conducted its first community survey from January to June 2023, which saw more than 1,000 responses, and its second from August to October 2023, with more than 600 responses. Full reports are available at www.calvertcountymd.gov/SurveyResults.

Speak Up Calvert: In November, Calvert County launched a new community engagement platform, called Speak Up Calvert, as an additional outlet where community members can actively engage in discussions, share insights and work together with the county to address the vital issues, challenges and opportunities facing our community.

Those eager to make their voices heard and contribute to the betterment of Calvert County can visit the Speak Up Calvert platform at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/SpeakUp.

If residents have topics or issues they would like to see added to the platform, they are encouraged to email the Department of Communications & Media Relations at [email protected].