St. Mary’s County Commission on the Environment Seeking Nominations for 2023 Sustainability Awards

The Commission on the Environment (CoE) invites you to participate in the 2023 Sustainability Awards Program.
The goal of these awards is to recognize outstanding St Mary’s County students/schools, restaurants, businesses, non-profits, farms/Ag, individual/household for their environmental stewardship, resource conservation, innovative best practices and pollution prevention.
ELIGIBILITY: Open to any business or organization based within St Mary’s County and County residents, which have demonstrated outstanding efforts to improve the environment. Recognition may be granted for voluntary initiatives, projects or for efforts exceeding regulatory requirements within the calendar year (Jan-Dec 2023).
Congratulations to the 2022 St Mary’s County Sustainability Award winners:
Southern Maryland Sierra Club and the Environmental Division (NAS Patuxent River Public Works Dept)
SCOPE OF THE AWARDS: Examples of programs and projects include, but are not limited to:
- Use of integrated pest management to minimize the use of chemical pesticides and herbicides
- Composting food scraps, yard waste
- Pollution prevention and green purchasing
- Reduction of waste, increase reuse and recycling efforts
- Implementation of projects to encourage alternative transportation
- Expansion and protection of green space for natural and recreational uses
- Protection and enhancement of wildlife and habitats
- Installation of energy and water conservation measures
- Native tree planting and management
- Invasive species management projects
- Stream monitoring and restoration programs
- Promoting neighborhood stewardship of local natural resources
- Pollinator protection
- Environmental education programs
- Creation of baseline information on quality and quantity of natural resources
- Pursuance of green building (LEED standards) in public and private development
- Proper pet waste and litter disposal
- Environmental Management Systems
- Greenhouse gas emissions reductions
- Generation of or purchase of alternative energy
- Improving aged septic systems and drain fields
- Innovative environmental enhancement ideas or projects
DEADLINE: Nomination forms are due by 5PM, 28 February 2024. Early submission is encouraged!
JUDGING: The CoE Awards Committee will evaluate applications based upon program effectiveness, innovation and environmental leadership.
AWARD PRESENTATION: Awards will be presented by County leadership and CoE Chairperson and winners will be recognized through various media outlets.
For additional information, check out the St. Mary’s County Commission on the Environment Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GreenInStMarys/ or contact them at [email protected].