St. Mary’s County Commission on the Environment Seeking Nominations for 2023 Sustainability Awards

The Commission on the Environment (CoE) invites you to participate in the 2023 Sustainability Awards Program.

The goal of these awards is to recognize outstanding St Mary’s County students/schools, restaurants, businesses, non-profits, farms/Ag, individual/household for their environmental stewardship, resource conservation, innovative best practices and pollution prevention.

Click here for the full PDF

ELIGIBILITY: Open to any business or organization based within St Mary’s County and County residents, which have demonstrated outstanding efforts to improve the environment. Recognition may be granted for voluntary initiatives, projects or for efforts exceeding regulatory requirements within the calendar year (Jan-Dec 2023).

Congratulations to the 2022 St Mary’s County Sustainability Award winners:

Southern Maryland Sierra Club and the Environmental Division (NAS Patuxent River Public Works Dept)

SCOPE OF THE AWARDS: Examples of programs and projects include, but are not limited to:

Use of integrated pest management to minimize the use of chemical pesticides and herbicides

Composting food scraps, yard waste

Pollution prevention and green purchasing

Reduction of waste, increase reuse and recycling efforts

Implementation of projects to encourage alternative transportation

Expansion and protection of green space for natural and recreational uses

Protection and enhancement of wildlife and habitats

Installation of energy and water conservation measures

Native tree planting and management

Invasive species management projects

Stream monitoring and restoration programs

Promoting neighborhood stewardship of local natural resources

Pollinator protection

Environmental education programs

Creation of baseline information on quality and quantity of natural resources

Pursuance of green building (LEED standards) in public and private development

Proper pet waste and litter disposal

Environmental Management Systems

Greenhouse gas emissions reductions

Generation of or purchase of alternative energy

Improving aged septic systems and drain fields

Innovative environmental enhancement ideas or projects

DEADLINE: Nomination forms are due by 5PM, 28 February 2024. Early submission is encouraged!

JUDGING: The CoE Awards Committee will evaluate applications based upon program effectiveness, innovation and environmental leadership.

AWARD PRESENTATION: Awards will be presented by County leadership and CoE Chairperson and winners will be recognized through various media outlets.

For additional information, check out the St. Mary’s County Commission on the Environment Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GreenInStMarys/ or contact them at [email protected].