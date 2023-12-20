Famous Lonesome River Band Comes to Prince Frederick Elks Lodge on Sunday, January 14, 2024

Celebrating 40 years of touring, Lonesome River Band continues its reputation as one of the most respected names in bluegrass music.

The Southern Maryland Bluegrass at the Elks series will host the Lonesome River Band on Sunday January 14, 2024, at the Calvert Elks Lodge #2620 in Prince Frederick, MD. The doors will open at Noon and “LRB” will start their performance at 2:00 PM.

They are a band that are sure to please and have been the most requested band by fans who attend the monthly series.

Since its formation decades ago, Lonesome River Band continues its reputation as one of the most respected names in bluegrass music. Five-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Banjo Player of the Year, and winner of the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass, Sammy Shelor leads the group that is constantly breaking new ground in acoustic music.

With two stellar lead vocalists, Jesse Smathers (guitar) and Adam Miller (mandolin), and the impressive talents of Mike Hartgrove (fiddle) and Kameron Keller (bass), the band seamlessly comes together, performing the trademark sound that fans continue to embrace.

This year marks 40 years that Lonesome River Band have been a professional touring Bluegrass act. We’re proud that they included the Southern Maryland Bluegrass at the Elks in their milestone tour. It will take place on Sunday January 14 at 2 PM.

The Calvert Elks Lodge is located at 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, MD.

Tickets will be $23.00 per person and sold at the door beginning at Noon.

Children under 12 are admitted free with a paying adult. Food will be available for sale by the Calvert Elks Lodge beginning at noon. As always there will be a 50/50 raffle and door prizes.

The remaining shows in the series will include the return of The Grascals on February 11, High Fidelity and Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out in March and Dave Peterson & 1946 closing out the series in April. For more information, please call 301-737-3004 or go to www.somdbluegrass.com.

