20-Year-Old Prince Frederick Drug Dealer Arrested on Multiple Gun Charges

On Friday, December 8, 2023, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) was conducting saturation patrol in the Prince Frederick area of Calvert County. While stationary on Fairground Road, Park officers observed a white Jeep pulling into a parking space, away from other vehicles. The Jeep was occupied by two individuals and officers watched a black Nissan Maxima back in, next to the driver side of the white Jeep. The driver of the Jeep got out and went to the driver’s window of the black Nissan. Police witnessed a hand-to-hand drug transaction between the driver of the Jeep and the driver of the Nissan.

The Nissan then left the parking lot and traveled onto fairground road and made a left turn without using a turn signal. A traffic stop was made and the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Ishyne Diamontae Pratt 20, of Prince Frederick. Pratt rolled down the rear passenger window. Police then asked him to roll down the front passenger window, which he complied, and they noticed a bag of cannabis in the driver’s door pocket and a black backpack on the front passenger seat. Police asked Pratt to exit the vehicle and he was detained in handcuffs. Based on the drug transaction at the park and ride police conducted a probable cause search.

A probable cause search of the vehicle yielded the following:

A plastic tear off containing cannabis located in the driver door pocket.

A black Glock 17 9mm handgun with a 24 round magazine located in the black backpack. The magazine was loaded with 24 rounds and there was 1 round in the chamber. The serial number had been obliterated on the handgun.

Two plastic tear offs containing cannabis located in the black backpack.

3 THC (Schedule I) vapes located in the black backpack.

A cigarillo box containing U.S. Currency $55 located in the black backpack.

$1418 U.S. Currency rubber banded in a stack located in the black backpack.

$290 U.S. currency located in the THC cart box in the black backpack.

A pill bottle with Ishyne Pratt’s name on it for Ibuprofen located in the black backpack. The pill bottle contained a plastic tear off with 45 Round white pills imprinted with RP 10 325, suspected Oxycodone, 1 loose round white pill imprinted with RP 10 325, suspected Oxycodone, 1 blue pill imprinted with M 30 on it, suspected Oxycodone, and $35 U.S. Currency.

A vape with a THC cartridge located in the black backpack.

A black face mask located in the black backpack.

A box of plastic bags located in the black backpack. These are the same type of bags the cannabis is packaged in.

Pratt’s wallet containing $6 U.S. Currency.

A search of Pratt’s person yielded the following:

$10 U.S. currency located in Pratt’s right front pants pocket.

$270 U.S. currency located in Pratt’s left front pants pocket.

Pratt’s iPhone which he had in his hand when he exited the vehicle.

The cannabis was transported to the sheriff’s office and weighed 31.1 grams. The pills were sent to the Maryland State Police Lab for testing.

During the interaction with Pratt, Cpl. Norton conducted a traffic stop on the white Jeep and contacted the driver Zakhi Carroll and the front passenger Alyssa Riley. Cpl. Norton had both occupants exit the vehicle. Carroll asked, “what this was for”? Cpl. Norton explained to Carroll what was observed at the park and ride and Carroll spontaneously uttered “We just bought weed”. Carroll continued to say Riley had the weed on her. Riley told Cpl. Norton; the weed was concealed on her person. Riley told Cpl. Norton, “They hid the weed because they saw the police behind them”. Riley retrieved a clear plastic bag containing cannabis (approximately 1.9 grams to include packaging). Riley confirmed the cannabis was purchased at the park and ride. The cannabis was seized as evidence.

Pratt is prohibited from possessing a handgun because he is under 21 years old.

Ishyne Diamontae Pratt was Charged with the following:

did use a magazine with a capacity of more than 10 rounds of ammunition in the commission of a felony.

did knowingly obliterate the manufacturers identification number on a firearm.

did while engaged in a drug trafficking crime use, wear, cany, and transport a firearm.

did during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, possess a firearm.

did use a firearm in the commission of a felony.

did wear, carry, and knowingly transport a handgun in a vehicle upon the public roads, highways or parking lots generally used by the public.

did wear, carry, and transport a handgun upon and about their person.

did transport a loaded handgun upon or about their person.

did being under 21 years of age, possess a regulated firearm.

did unlawfully distribute a controlled dangerous narcotic drug.

did unlawfully possess a controlled dangerous substance of Oxycodone in sufficient quantity to Indicate an Intent to distribute the same.

did possess with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

did possess a controlled dangerous substance of Oxycodone.

did possess cannabis in sufficient quantity to reasonably indicate under all circumstances an intent to distribute said cannabis.

On December 11, 2023, Judge Patrick R. Duley released Pratt on a $10,000.00 bond.



On December 6, 2021, Deputy Hudson of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1100 block of Wilson Road in Huntingtown, to assist with a traffic stop. During the stop, a search of the vehicle and its occupants revealed pistol firearm parts, a scale, a CDS smoking device, 3 baggies containing marijuana residue, 4 bags of marijuana totaling 57 grams, and $1,605.00 in US currency. The passenger, Ishyne Diamontae Pratt, 18 of Prince Frederick, was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged CDS: Possession of Marijuana 10 GM+ and CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute.