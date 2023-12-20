Amy Marie Hood, 40 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on November 25, 2023 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD.

She was born on January 22, 1983 in Fort Worth, TX to James Paul Hood of Fort Worth, TX and Anna Marie Guerrero of Fort Worth, TX.

Amy moved to St. Mary’s County, MD when she was 11 years old. She had many hobbies but most of all she loved being with her family. She enjoyed making arts and crafts, and painting. She was always up for going on a drive to have a picnic at Sonic or Taco Bell or to go chase down Keith Urban or Little Richard who she was racing. Amy loved listening to music from the oldies to John Denver and Keith Urban. She always enjoyed a good episode of Cops and loved watching Mr. Rodgers neighborhood along with the Big Comfy Couch and The Donut Man just to name a few. Like most people Amy loved a good hotel and one of her favorites was the Gettysburg Hotel where Amy and her family spent Thanksgiving. Amy would never let you leave her company without a hug and a smooch.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother, James Paul Hood, Jr. (Christa) of Lexington Park, MD. Pet dog Baxter.

A celebration of life for Amy will be held later this Spring on Solomons Island at a time and location TBD.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.