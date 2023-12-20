Angel “Macho” Manuel Jimenez was born on August 17th, 1973, in The Bronx, NY. He passed away on Monday, December 4th, 2023, in Calvert County, MD.

Angel is survived by his mother Edith Maldonado Otero and his step-father Domingo Soto Nazario; his sons Brandon Jimenez and Jayden Jimenez; his daughter Alani Jimenez; his maternal siblings Martha Santiago, Edith Ramos, Jose Enrique Acevedo, Jose Antonio Acevedo, Edward Torres, Elena Jimenez, and Jonathan Soto; his paternal siblings Thelma Julia Jimenez, Rosanna Perez, and Digna Ambrosia; his dear friend Donna Cruz; and a long list of cousins, nieces, and nephews who hold his memory in their hearts. Angel is preceded by his father Angel Gustavo Jimenez and his brother Angel “Tavitin” Jimenez.

Born in The Bronx, Angel grew up moving between New York City and Puerto Rico, ultimately graduating high school from the New York public school system. His quick smile and bravado earned him his family nickname, “Macho”. Angel soon after joined his sisters in Southern Maryland where he trained and certified as an electrician, a trade he worked in throughout his life.

Angel was the proud owner of IE Concepts, LLC, where he utilized his expertise in electrical work on projects that took him to different states. He particularly loved and lived in Florida, a place that held a special spot in his heart.

A Leo through-and-through, Angel was a flirt, a charmer, always cracking jokes, and tearing up the dance floor with his salsa and bachata moves. In addition, he was a licensed bartender, made a mean mojito, and was everybody’s “Tio.”

Angel’s son Brandon recalls one of his father’s life mottos: “Inch by inch, life’s a cinch.” And like his motto, Angel lived in the now, one moment at a time.

Angel’s family and the many friends he made everywhere he went will gather on Thursday, December 21st, 2023 at Brinsfield Funeral Home – 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, Maryland. Viewing from 10 – 12pm – with a brief service to follow.

Financial contributions or love donations to go toward services may be made via Zelle or PayPal to Elena Jimenez at 240-925-8664.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.