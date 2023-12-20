Dr. Henry Alan “Bud” Virts, 91 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away December 13, 2023, at his home with his loving family at his side.

He was born on November 10, 1932, in Washington, D.C. to the late Verna Virts Bailey (nee: Putnam) and Henry Alan Virts, Sr. Shortly after his birth his parents moved to Clarendon, VA where he resided until high school. At the young age of five, his father passed away and he spent much of his time with his mother and her three sisters, often checking each house to see who was having the best dinner. His mother remarried, Paul Jacob Bailey and he was a devoted stepfather to Bud.

Bud is a graduate of Washington Lee High School in Arlington, VA. He attended the University Of Maryland from 1950 to 1952. He completed his Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from the University of Georgia in 1956. Later, he was inducted into the United States Army and proudly served his country until his Honorable Discharge as a Captain on June 30, 1964.

In 1959, he started his own veterinary practice at Trent Hall Farm with Clarence Little. This was where he performed one of his first surgeries out of med school in his home at Trent Hall. Later Clarence and Bud moved their practice and opened Tidewater Veterinary Hospital in Charlotte Hall; one of the only veterinary practice in the tri-county area servicing large animals. In designing the new location they made sure to include horse head hitches to accommodate and welcome the local Amish community. Many times, he would travel across the Benedict Bridge to Solomon’s Island to care for his animal patients (this was before the Solomon’s Bridge was built). He worked tirelessly and built a strong business model and was known for his exemplary care for the animals and for serving the tri-county community. He retired in 1987 and sold Tidewater to Dr. Chris Runde DVM and Dr. Mike Parks DVM, who remain the current owners.

After retiring from private practice in 1987, Dr. Virts continued to dedicate his life to veterinary and agricultural issues, beginning as a volunteer with the advisory board to the Maryland Secretary of Agriculture. Shortly thereafter, he became the Assistant Chief of Animal Health and State Veterinarian from 1987 to 1989 and then Chief of Animal Health and State Veterinarian from 1989 to 1993. In 1994, he was appointed as the Deputy Secretary of Agriculture for the State of Maryland until 1997. In 1998, Governor Parris Glendening appointed Dr. Virts as the Secretary of Agriculture until 2001. He was the first Veterinarian to be appointed the Maryland Secretary of Agriculture. During his tenure in Maryland State government, he was instrumental in setting regulations to help fund and support research for many animal diseases, including, West Nile Virus, and rabies. He remained actively involved with the Maryland Veterinary Medical Association during his government service to aid in meeting the needs of veterinary medicine.

From 1998 to 2001, Dr. Virts was actively involved on many committees/councils/foundations including: Member of the Board of Regents, University of Maryland System; Governor’s Executive Council; Smart Growth and Neighborhood Conservation Subcabinet, Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation; Governor’s Council on the Chesapeake Bay; Maryland Food Center Authority; Maryland Horse Industry Board; Mid-Atlantic Poultry Health Council; Governor’s Pesticide Council; Rural Legacy Board; Scenic and Wild Rivers Review Board; State Soil Conservation Committee; Maryland Winery and Grape Growers’ Advisory Board; Co-Chair of lnteragency Nutrient Reduction Oversight Committee; 1999 – Member of Drought Emergency Coordinating Committee; 1999-2000 Shore Erosion Task Force; 1999-2001-Task Force on Tobacco Crop Conversion in Maryland; 2000-2001-State Children’s Environmental Health and Protection Advisory Council.

In addition to the many committees he served and contributed to during his tenure as Secretary of Agriculture he also served as a member of the Maryland Agricultural Commission from 1970 to 1987, serving as the Vice Chairman from 1985-1987. He was on the Board of Trustees for the Maryland Environmental Trust from 2003 to 2005 and the Co-Sponsor of the Ward Virts Concert Series at the College of Southern Maryland. He served on the Board of Directors for St. Mary’s Hospital, the Calverton School, and Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy. He was very active in the academic affairs of the Maryland-Virginia Regional College of Veterinary Medicine and taught many students since it opened in 1980. In August 2008, he was awarded the A.M. Mills Award from the University of Georgia for being a distinguished practitioner having exemplary contributions in Veterinary medicine, and being the first Veterinarian ever to be appointed to the Secretary of Agriculture for the State of Maryland.

On June 24, 1962, he married the love of his life, Nancy Lucretia Ward Virts, whom he met while stationed at Fitzsimmons Army Hospital in Denver, CO. Together they had three sons, Ward, Eric, and Paul Virts. They celebrated over 61 wonderful years of marriage. They especially enjoyed tropical vacations, with a favorite trip being to Barbados. In 2004, Bud and Nancy adopted Paul’s youngest daughter, Breann, raising her as their own, instilling a strong work ethic and compassion for others. Bud’s hobbies included sailing, which he enjoyed with his beloved friend, Jack Gumtow, and photography with his lifelong friend, Jimmy Weaver. He loved spending time on the family farms, loved all things agricultural, and had an affinity for all animals. He also enjoyed hunting waterfowl with his late step­father, Paul Bailey, friends, John “Doc” Roach, and John Bailey, “the crew.” Other hobbies included wood carving, and watching horse races and golf tournaments. Dr. Virts was an exemplary man who loved his community, agriculture, and animals. He was professional, passionate about whatever job he took on, and always worked to achieve the best outcome possible. He was a leader and inspiration to many.

In addition to his beloved wife, Nancy, he is also survived by his children, Eric Putnam Virts (Alice) of California, MD, Paul Ashcom Virts of Hagerstown, MD, and Breann Nicole Virts Uber (Kaidin) of Mechanicsville, MD; his grandchildren: Matthew Virts (Alexandra Fehn), John Virts (Jacka line), Hannah Virts (Lorenzo Sena), and great-granddaughter Raelynn Virts Uber; his great-grandsons, Grahm and James Virts; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, Verna Virts Bailey (nee: Putnam), Henry Alan Virts, Sr., and step-father, Paul Bailey, he is also preceded in death by his son, Ward Alan Virts.

Family will receive friends on December 20, 2023, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with prayers at 7:30 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Reverend Debbie Kirk on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 1:30 pm at All Faith Episcopal Church, 38885 New Market Turner Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will be private.

Serving as pallbearers will be John Virts, Paul Reppening, Eric Virts, Matt Virts, Charles Benedict, and Kaidin Uber. Honorary Pallbearers will be John Roache, John Bailey, and Jack Bailey.

Memorial contributions may be made to All Faith Church or Wounded Warriors.

