Amy Rebecca Nicholson Goddard, 52, of Leonardtown, MD passed away peacefully on December 11, 2023 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD with her loving family at her side.

Amy was born on May 8, 1971 to the late Charles William Nicholson and Antonia May Repici Nicholson.

Amy grew up in Ridge, Maryland and is a 1989 graduate of Great Mills High School. On October 11, 2003, not long after proving to herself and the world that she could be a successful and independent single woman by purchasing her own home, she married the man of her dreams Stephen Claude Goddard at Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville, MD. Together they ultimately moved to the Goddard family farm and celebrated over 20 wonderful years of marriage. Amy was exceptional at everything that she set her mind to. Initially, this was her art where she expressed her creativity through sketches and paintings, but most recently presented this gift through hand-crafted wristlets, bags, and purses which she sold through her personal business, Leonardtown Home Sewn. Amy was exceptional with animals, where she has always had an affinity for cats and dogs but held a special place in her heart for horses. She was a proponent of natural horsemanship, and truly held a deep and special connection with King, Redford, Tonka, and Pony. Amy held a strong belief in community and initiated her family’s development of a successful produce stand to support the White Point neighborhood. Amy was most exceptional at being a mother to Alex, where her attributes of creativity, persistence, and dedication converged to support him to grow into an outstanding young man.

In addition to her beloved husband, Stephen, Amy is also survived by her son, Alexander Charles Goddard and her sisters, Linda Dee Nicholson Dreibrodt (David) of San Marcos, TX and Christine Elaine Nicholson Bechtel (Stephen) of Westminster, MD. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Mary Alberta Goddard of Leonardtown, MD; and her sister/brother in-laws: Ruth Perry (Jack), Clarence Goddard III (Betty), Lucy Goddard, Sam Goddard (Donna), Dan Goddard (Donna), Phillip Goddard, Becky Boyer (David), Betty Guy (Mike), and Marian Cory (Wes); and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Jean Nicholson and her sister-in-law, Catherine Goddard.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, December 17, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., with prayers recited by Pastor Beth Heller at 4:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Private Funeral Service will be celebrated by Pastor Beth Heller on Monday, December 18, 2023 at First Saints Community Church – First Friendship Campus, Ridge, MD. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Canaan Dreibrodt, Colson Dreibrodt, Antonia “Annie” Bechtel, and John Bechtel.

Memorial contributions may be made to Autism Speaks, P.O. Box 37148, Boone, IA 50037-0148 and American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, Maryland 21220.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.