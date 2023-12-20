Nellie Jo’an Richardson Burch, 83, of Hughesville, MD passed away peacefully on December 12, 2023 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s with her family at her side.

She was born on August 9, 1940 to the late Nervy Ellen (nee: Anderson) Sexton and Dolph Hamilton Sexton.

Nellie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many. She was the matriarch of her family. For many years she cleaned homes, designed and sold beautifully decorated cakes, and worked at the mail house. Her hobbies included puzzles of all kinds, especially a good word search. She was a captivating square dancer. Her other hobbies included crocheting, and bowling. Family was her greatest love, and she especially loved spending as much time as possible with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond Joseph Burch of Hughesville, MD and her sons, Marshall Lee Richardson, Jr. and Mark Anthony Richardson, Sr. (Cheria), both of Lexington Park, MD. She is also survived by her brothers: Roger Sexton of St. Mary’s County, MD, Jimmy Sexton (Claire) of Gaithersburg, MD, and William Sexton (Ann) of Easley, SC; and her sister, Dorothy Morton of Jacksonville, NC. She is survived by 13 grandchildren: Brandy, Marsha, Jayden, Marshall III, Landon, Noah, Orrin, Natasha, Orbin, Britteny, Mark, Jr., Gary, and Holly; 26 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her first husband, Marshall Richardson, Sr.; her daughter, Sheila Hardesty; brothers, Patton and Harold Sexton; sister, Jackleen Freeman; and granddaughter, Misty Powell.

Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Richardson, Marshall Richardson, Lairy Carter, Paul Carter, Jayden Carter, Gary Hardesty.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with a funeral service celebrated by Reverend Michael Tietjen at 10:30 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Detrick Cemetery in Fort Valley, Shenandoah, VA.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.O. Box 279, Leonardtown, MD 20650 to assist the family with burial expenses.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.