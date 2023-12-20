Carolyn May Tomlinson, a devoted wife to James Arthur Tomlinson for 41 years, departed this world and entered the arms of Jesus, peacefully surrounded by family on December 7, 2023. She was a cherished mother, grandmother, and beloved figure in the lives of many. Born to Richard Joseph Gilliam and Gloria May Gilliam (Ashen), Carolyn was a beacon of love and kindness throughout her life’s journey.

Her memory lives on through her children, Richard Daniel Tomlinson, Lyndee Tomlinson Waldbauer, Mike Tomlinson, Dina Dove, and James R. Tomlinson. Carolyn found immense joy in her role as a grandmother, adoring and guiding a beautiful array of grandchildren; Christian, Carson, Caleb, Richard, Blake, Zachary, Madison, Brianna, Kendra, Willey, Nicholas, Teagan, AJ, Danielle, and Conner. Her love for family extended beyond blood ties, encompassing her cherished fur baby Lane, and numerous canine friends, including her beloved Toby, whom she joined in heaven.

Carolyn retired from Verizon Communications after over 30 years of service. However, her true passion lay in the warmth of family gatherings, exploring new destinations, shopping, eating good food, and creating cherished memories with her family and “girls” during their lively escapades and card game traditions.

A testament to resilience and courage, Carolyn triumphed as a cancer survivor for 30 years. Her life was a testament to her kind and gracious nature, forever extending a helping hand to others and leaving an indelible mark of selflessness wherever she went. Her departure leaves a void in the lives of those who had the privilege of knowing her, yet her legacy of love, compassion, and unwavering generosity will endure through the countless lives she touched.

May his favor be upon her for a thousand generations.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to any animal rescue of your choice. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.