Donald Claibourne Hall, 53, of Bowie, MD, formerly of Huntingtown, MD, passed away December 10, 2023. He was born in Annapolis, MD on September 9, 1970 to the late Edgar Henry Hall, Jr. and Dorothy Lydia Hance Hall. Donald was preceded in death by his baby brother, Edgar Henry Hall III. He is survived by his aunt Betty Lou Hall Larson, and by many cousins.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday December 26 at 1:00 PM at Miranda Cemetery, Huntingtown, MD.