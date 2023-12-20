Earl Henry Hutchins, “PawPaw”, 86, of Prince Frederick, Maryland passed away December 11, 2023 at his home. He was born July 15, 1937 in Prince Frederick, Maryland to the late Earlie L. and Hazel Hutchins. Beside his parents, Earl is preceded in death by his wife, Anne Virginia Hutchins, daughter Mary Kit Peacock, son, Edward Eugene Brady, sister Dorothy Monnette, brother Arnold Lee Hutchins and a Great Grandchild Asia Sutton.

Earl enjoyed farming and loved sharing his produce. In his early years he would plant over an acre of vegetable gardens, harvest and give most of it away to family and friends. Truly a good neighbor.

As an Equipment Operator he was responsible for the safe operation of large earth moving equipment. Track Excavators, Loaders, and Dozers were his specialty for over 20 years. He was a Smooth Operator.

Earl enjoyed going to the Farmers Market, going out for a meal, and Friday night Dinner’s at Ledo’s of Prince Frederick.

He adored Cindy, his four-legged companion after Anne V. Hutchins, the love of his life passed in July of 2019, missed by family and friends but never forgotten.

Earl is survived by children Annette Moore and her husband Larry and Jackson Simmons and his wife Sandy. Grandfather of: Brenda Grierson, Edward Brady, Sean Ferguson- Brady, Dana Gribble Cherington, Donnie Gribble and his wife Diana, Jon Simmons and his wife Lacey, Tori Simmons, Caleb Simmons, Chris Wasson and his wife Nicki, Steffanie Carrico and her husband Jason, Brad Sutton and Anita James. He is also survived by 13 Great grandchildren, and brother Paul Hutchins and his wife Becky.

Very thankful to God for his Mercy on Earl to pass without suffering during the end of life on this side of Heaven.