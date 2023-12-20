Christopher Philip Sheridan, 37,

December 20, 2023

Christopher Philip Sheridan, 37, of Arnold passed away December 12, 2023. He was born July 18, 1986, in Johnstown, PA to Daniel Patrick and Catherine Ann (O’Leary) Sheridan. He was raised in Owings and moved with his family to Windward Key in Chesapeake Beach and graduated from Northern High School in 2004. He has lived in Arnold for the past 13 years and worked at T-Mobile in Glen Burnie. Chris enjoyed boating and being on the water and played football and lacrosse. He was a devoted son who loved his mother dearly.

Chris is survived by his loving mother, Catherine A. Sheridan, aunt Maureen (O’Leary) Hillary and husband Ted, aunt Sandra (Sheppard) DiLeo and husband Paul, cousins Samantha and Sophia DiLeo, Michael Sheppard and wife Kelly, and their sons Noah, Ian, Nicolas, Marcus and Gabriel, cousin Stephanie (Sheppard) Almy and husband Dave and their children Calen and Alexandra. He was preceded in death by his father Daniel Patrick Sheridan and grandmother Rina O’Leary.

A reception will be held in St. Anthony’s Padua Hall immediately following the services.

Visitation
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

&

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736

Services

  • Mass of Christian Burial

Wednesday, December 20, 2023
11:00 AM

St. Anthony’s Catholic Church

8816 Chesapeake Avenue
North Beach, MD 20714

Interment

  • Burial
St. John Vianney Catholic Church

105 Vianney Lane
Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Contributions

American Diabetes Association

2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900
Arlington, VA 22202

This entry was posted on December 20, 2023 at 12:08 am and is filed under All News, obittest, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.