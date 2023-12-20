Christopher Philip Sheridan, 37, of Arnold passed away December 12, 2023. He was born July 18, 1986, in Johnstown, PA to Daniel Patrick and Catherine Ann (O’Leary) Sheridan. He was raised in Owings and moved with his family to Windward Key in Chesapeake Beach and graduated from Northern High School in 2004. He has lived in Arnold for the past 13 years and worked at T-Mobile in Glen Burnie. Chris enjoyed boating and being on the water and played football and lacrosse. He was a devoted son who loved his mother dearly.

Chris is survived by his loving mother, Catherine A. Sheridan, aunt Maureen (O’Leary) Hillary and husband Ted, aunt Sandra (Sheppard) DiLeo and husband Paul, cousins Samantha and Sophia DiLeo, Michael Sheppard and wife Kelly, and their sons Noah, Ian, Nicolas, Marcus and Gabriel, cousin Stephanie (Sheppard) Almy and husband Dave and their children Calen and Alexandra. He was preceded in death by his father Daniel Patrick Sheridan and grandmother Rina O’Leary.

A reception will be held in St. Anthony’s Padua Hall immediately following the services.