Robert Duane Waddell, Sr., 85, of St. Leonard, Maryland passed away December 15,2023 at his home. Robert was born on September 17, 1938 in Connelsville, Pennsylvania. At the age of 19, Robert joined the United States Coast Guard where he served on the USCGC Wistaria. He was stationed in Baltimore and spent his time on the Chesapeake Bay, tending to the lighthouses, providing rescues if needed, breaking the ice and also being the Chef for the crew. He loved his time in the Coast Guard and that stayed with him after his discharge. He was an avid photographer and kayaker, paddling around looking at the beautiful nature around him. When the weather was not nice, he was happy sitting and watching the Redskins play. Robert was preceded in death by his children, Robert Wadell, Jr. and Stacy Lee Farnese

Robert is survived by his wife, Shirley Waddell, his son-in-law Neil Farnese, grandchildren: Rachel Hull and her husband Timmy, Chrisotpher Farnese and Hanna Farnese. Great grandfather of Natalie Hull, he is also survived by his sisters, Diane Zanko and Joan McLaughlin.

Services will be private.