Ethel Lucille Buck (Pitcher), of Broomes Island, Maryland, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Calvert Heath Medical Center December 15, 2023. She was born on January 10, 1934 on Broomes Island, Maryland to the late John J. Pitcher, Jr. and Amy Elliott Pitcher. Ethel is also preceded in death by her sisters and brothers: Vivian, Myrtle, Margarite, Alan, Eva, Nelson, Lorraine, Gloria, and her niece Estelle.

Ethel is survived by her husband of 71 years, Louis Bertrum Buck, mother of Pamela “Pennie” Pence and her husband Chris, Louis “Joe” Buck, Jr. and his late wife Carla, and Andrew Buck and his wife Jill. Grandmother of Richard Duff and his wife Jaime, Jennifer Buck, Jonathan Buck, Jeffrey Buck, Joshua Buck and his wife Sara, and Matthew Buck and his wife Melissa. Great Grandmother of Dayton Duff, Bria Knott, Stephen Knott and his wife Jessica, Tyler Knott, Samara Duff, Charisma Duff, Richard Duff, Jr., Savannah Duff, Presley Duff, Kalynn Kernan, Aryanna Kernan, CJ Kernan, Charlie Buck, Kaylee Buck, Jacob Buck, Gabriella Buck, Connor Buck, James Buck, Ryleigh Buck, Paige Buck, Lincoln Buck, and Summer Buck. Great-Great Grandmother of Delilah Ortiz, Ellie Knott, Christopher Sams, and Evelyn Knott, she is also survived by her sister, Joan Reid, and a nephew Norris “Buddy” Williams.

Ethel was a member of Broomes Island Wesleyan Church, where she was Secretary and Sunday School teacher for many, many, years. She was a member of Gideons International, and Broomes Island Women’s Softball Team. Ethel retired from Pargas Propane in Prince Frederick and also delivered lunches to Broomes Island School. Ethel loved picnics, playing the piano and quoting scriptures. She will be remembered for the many table scarves that she handmade.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday December 20, 2023 from 10-12 noon at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, Maryland where services will follow at 12 noon. Interment will follow in Broomes Island Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department.