Ursula Ann Nevius, 87, of Shady Side passed away December 15, 2023. She was born August 19, 1936 in Washington, DC to Martin and Emily (Suszynski) Yurawecz. Ursula grew up in NW Washington, DC where she loved riding on the street cars. She earned an academic scholarship to attend St. Patrick’s Academy and excelled in academics and basketball, earning a college scholarship to play basketball. Ursula worked as an office manager and bookkeeper for a paint contractor for many years. She loved spending her free time going to yard sales, estate sales, and flea markets and recently set up at the Calvert County Fair Community Yard Sale at the fairgrounds. Ursula also enjoyed volunteering with Partners Care, Smithsonian Environmental Research Center, and Captain Avery Museum in Shady Side and duckpin bowling.

Ursula is survived by her children Joseph Andrew “Andy” Nevius (Pam Barry) of Churchton and Mary Arnold (Michael) of Punta Gorda, FL, grandchildren Emily Arnold and Andria Roman (Michael), and sisters Marcia Bowen and Barbara Hortsing. She was preceded in death by her children Alfred Nevius and Karen Nevius and siblings Norberta Yurawecz and Peter Yurawecz.

A celebration of Ursula’s life will be held at a later date.